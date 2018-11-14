Conjoined twins doing well 1 week after surgery in Australia

SYDNEY (AP) - Doctors say that conjoined twins from Bhutan who were separated at an Australian hospital last week have been moving about, eating and otherwise healing well.

Joe Crameri, the head of pediatric surgery at Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital, told reporters Thursday there have been a few bumps along the road but that the 15-month-old girls are making good progress.

The girls were joined from the lower chest to just above the pelvis and shared a liver. They were separated during a delicate operation that lasted almost six hours. A major challenge had been to reconstruct their abdomens.

Crameri told reporters that the areas they'd tampered with during the surgery appeared to be healing well. He says the medical team is happy and the girls' mother is very happy.