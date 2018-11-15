Hungary: No help given Macedonia ex-leader to leave homeland

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 19, 2018 file photo, Nikola Gruevski, former country's Prime Minister and now a lawmaker of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE, looks on in Macedonian Parliament in the capital Skopje. Macedonia says the country will seek the arrest with an international warrant of conservative former prime minister Nikola Gruevski after confirming he fled to Hungary to avoid serving a two-year prison sentence for corruption. The ministry responded nearly five hours after Gruevski announced he was in Budapest in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Nov. 13 as police continued searches in the capital Skopje to try and locate him. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski, file)

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 19, 2018 file photo, Nikola Gruevski, former country's Prime Minister and now a lawmaker of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE, looks on in Macedonian Parliament in the capital Skopje. Macedonia says the country will seek the arrest with an international warrant of conservative former prime minister Nikola Gruevski after confirming he fled to Hungary to avoid serving a two-year prison sentence for corruption. The ministry responded nearly five hours after Gruevski announced he was in Budapest in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Nov. 13 as police continued searches in the capital Skopje to try and locate him. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski, file)

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) - The Hungarian government says it did not assist the fugitive former prime minister of Macedonia in leaving his homeland.

Gergely Gulyas, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, said Thursday that Nikola Gruevski, who fled Macedonia to avoid a two-year prison term for corruption, declared his intent to file for asylum at an unnamed Hungarian diplomatic office outside Macedonia.

Macedonia has called on Hungary to extradite Gruevski, who was prime minister from 2006-2016.

Gulyas says authorities "did not have anything to do with" Gruevski fleeing Macedonia. He also guaranteed that Gruevski can't leave Hungary.

Gulyas says that for security reasons, Gruevski was questioned at length in Budapest about his asylum request instead of at a border transit zone where most asylum-seekers wait for their requests to be evaluated.