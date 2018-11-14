Red Cross says conditions not right for Rohingyas to return

In this photograph taken Aug. 28, 2018, a Bangladeshi clinical psychologist Anita Saha interacts with Rohingya refugees as part of an awareness programme in Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh. Saha, who has worked in the camps since August 2017, said the Rohingya refugees' dependence on faith healers stems from a lack of exposure to doctors and a suspicion of scientific medicine, though access to medical care has changed for the better in the refugee camps in Bangladesh, yet many Rohingya still seek out their faith healers. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) - The International Committee of the Red Cross says conditions are not right for Rohingya Muslim refugees to return safely to Myanmar from Bangladesh, where over 700,000 have sought refuge since August 2017 following a military crackdown.

Robert Mardini is the organization's U.N. observer. He told reporters Wednesday that the conflict between the Rohingya and Myanmar's government is not resolved and added that there is no place to go back to because "so many villages" are flattened in Myanmar's Rakhine state, where the Rohingya live.

Mardini said that "we still believe that the conditions are not right for voluntary, safe, dignified returns."

The International Committee of the Red Cross is one of the very few humanitarian organizations operating in Rakhine.