France fires back at Trump's lack of 'common decency'

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech while President Donald Trump looks on before a lunch at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, as part of the commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the 11 November 1918 armistice, ending World War I, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (Jacques Demarthon/Pool Photo via AP)

PARIS (AP) - France's government has fired back at a flurry of critical tweets by Donald Trump, suggesting the U.S. president lacked "common decency" by launching his broadside on a day when France was mourning victims of the November 2015 terror attacks.

Government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said Wednesday: "We were commemorating the assassination of 130 of our compatriots three years ago in Paris and Saint-Denis, and so I will reply in English: 'Common decency' would have been appropriate."

Nursing grievances from a weekend visit to France, Trump lit into French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday over his suggestion for a European defense force, over French tariffs on U.S. wine and even Macron's approval ratings.

The tweets underscored tensions between the once-chummy leaders and displayed Trump's irritation over criticism of how he acted in France.