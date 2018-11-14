EU border agency says migrant arrivals set to hit 5-year low

BRUSSELS (AP) - The European Union's border agency says 2018 is likely to see the lowest number of unauthorized migrant arrivals in five years.

Frontex said Wednesday that around 118,900 irregular border crossings were recorded in the first 10 months of the year, around 31 percent lower than the same period a year ago.

Despite the steadily dropping numbers, EU member states are still bickering over how best to handle the arrivals and the dispute continues to fuel anti-migrant political sentiment across Europe.

Frontex notes that while entries are declining, the number of people reaching Europe across the western Mediterranean Sea - mostly via Spain from Morocco - continues to rise.

The agency says that nearly 9,400 people crossed in October, more than double the same month last year.