Japan's SoftBank invests in US office space-sharing WeWork

TOKYO (AP) - American office space-sharing company WeWork says it has gotten $3 billion in funding from Japanese technology conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp.

WeWork spokesperson Kumiko Hidaka said Thursday the new funding comes in addition to the $1 billion raised from SoftBank last quarter.

WeWork, which targets startups, is operating not only in the U.S. but also India, China, Peru, Israel and other nations, as well as Japan, where real estate is relatively expensive, allowing WeWork an opportunity to grow.

SoftBank confirmed the investment but referred queries to WeWork.

SoftBank has been scrutinized for the funding it has received from Saudi Arabia. Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was recently killed at the Saudi embassy in Turkey.

SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son, who has courted relations with the Saudi crown prince, has denounced the killing.