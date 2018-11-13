Norwegian frigate sinks after it was rammed by tanker

The Norwegian frigate "KNM Helge Ingstad" partially submerged in the sea near Bergen, western Norway, Tuesday Nov. 13, 2018. The frigate capsized after collision with a tank ship "Sola TS", on Nov. 8 2018. (Marit Hommedal/NTB scanpix via AP)

The Norwegian frigate "KNM Helge Ingstad" partially submerged in the sea near Bergen, western Norway, Tuesday Nov. 13, 2018. The frigate capsized after collision with a tank ship "Sola TS", on Nov. 8 2018. (Marit Hommedal/NTB scanpix via AP)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - Norway's navy says one of its frigates has almost completely gone under water after an oil tanker rammed into it last week, tearing a large hole in its side.

Rear Adm. Nils Andreas Stensoenes, the head of Norway's navy, says several of the wires used to stabilize the KNM Helge Instad snapped Tuesday, causing the vessel to sink further into the fjord.

Only the top of the frigate with its radar and antennas remained above the waterline.

The 134-meter (442-foot) frigate began listing heavily after a Maltese-flagged oil tanker collided with it Thursday. Its 137 crew were evacuated.

The tanker was only slight damaged in the collision in Sture, north of Bergen.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.