Former SS guard testifies he was aware of camp conditions

Johann Rehbogen, a 94-year-old former SS enlisted man, who is accused of hundreds of counts of accessory to murder for alleged crimes committed during the years he served as a guard at the Nazisâ€™ Stutthof concentration camp, sits in a wheelchair when arriving for the beginning of the third day of his trial at the regional court in Muenster, western Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. (Guido Kirchner/pool photo via AP)

BERLIN (AP) - A 94-year-old former SS guard says he was aware of the terrible conditions endured by prisoners in the Stutthof concentration camp, but did not take part in atrocities against them.

The dpa news agency reported that Johann Rehbogen, who is on trial facing hundreds of counts of accessory to murder, told the Muenster state court he did not oppose his posting to the camp from 1942 to 1944 out of fear for retribution.

More than 60,000 people were killed at the Nazi German camp built east of Danzig, which is today the Polish city of Gdansk.

Prosecutors argue that as a guard there, Rehbogen helped the camp operate.

The statement came in the third day of his trial, which opened last week.