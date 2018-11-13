Italy brings together Libya rivals on conference sidelines

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte arrives for a Libya conference in Palermo, Italy, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. Representatives of Libya's quarrelling factions and of countries keen on stabilizing the North African nation started meetings in Sicily Monday, as Italy encourages a political settlement that could bolster the fight against Islamic militants and stop illegal migrants from crossing the Mediterranean to Europe's southern shores. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

PALERMO, Sicily (AP) - Italy's premier has hosted a meeting of Libya's rival leaders on the sidelines of a conference aiming to help its former colony crack down on Islamic militants and human trafficking.

Witnesses say Premier Giuseppe Conte presided over a meeting and handshake Tuesday between the Tripoli-based U.N.-backed prime minister, Fayez Serraj, and rival Gen. Khalifa Hifter, commander of the self-styled Libyan National Army that is based in Libya's east.

Other leaders attending the Palermo conference were reported to have participated. The office of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, who backs Hiftar, confirmed he participated in a "mini-summit" Tuesday with Conte and other leaders, without providing names.

Italy's anti-migrant populist government organized the two-day conference in hopes of making progress on ending Libya's lawlessness and promoting a U.N. framework for eventual elections.