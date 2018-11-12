Man at center of Nobel body scandal tests rape conviction

Jean-Claude Arnault , centre, is escorted from court after the first day of his appeal trial, in Stockholm, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. Arnault, a major cultural figure in Sweden and the husband of former Swedish Academy member Katarina Frostenson was convicted of rape in October and sentenced to two years in prison. (Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency via AP)

Jean-Claude Arnault , centre, is escorted from court after the first day of his appeal trial, in Stockholm, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. Arnault, a major cultural figure in Sweden and the husband of former Swedish Academy member Katarina Frostenson was convicted of rape in October and sentenced to two years in prison. (Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency via AP)

STOCKHOLM (AP) - The man at the center of the scandal at the academy that awards the Nobel Prize in literature has arrived at a Swedish appeals court in handcuffs, hoping his rape conviction and a two-year prison sentence will be reversed.

Jean-Claude Arnault declined to answer reporters' questions as he arrived at the Svea Court of Appeals Monday.

While Arnault is seeking to overturn his rape conviction, the victim's lawyer wants him convicted of a second rape of the same woman seven years ago.

The charges against Arnault - the husband of a Swedish Academy member - have rocked the prestigious body. He is also suspected of leaking the name of Nobel Prize winners. In May, the academy announced that no prize would be awarded this year.

No date for a ruling by the appeals court was immediately available.