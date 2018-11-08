news

Pope denounces governments that use media to defame critics

20181108_ap_7988084dd94e4413bc0c32be2fe02ac6-2a6d01b4ef3d40aa8b4e29e606f56e07
Pope Francis holds his skull cap as he arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

VATICAN CITY (AP) - Pope Francis is denouncing the way some governments seek to discredit their critics through "whisper" campaigns, using the media to defame anyone who represents a threat.

Pope Francis holds his skull cap as he arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter´s Square at the Vatican, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Slideshow icon Slideshow

Pope denounces governments that use media to defame critics

During his morning homily Thursday, Francis said such slander campaigns can infect relations in families, parishes and dioceses, as well as global politics.

He said the damage done by the "sin of whispering" is particularly grave in politics "when a government isn't honest and seeks to sling mud at its adversaries with whispers, defamation, calumny."

Francis didn't single out any country, but said dictatorial governments are known for taking control of the media to "diminish anyone who represents a threat."

Francis this year is dedicating his annual peace message to urging greater responsibility in politics.

Published: