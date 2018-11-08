Casualties in blasts in rebel-held parts of northern Syria

BEIRUT (AP) - Syrian opposition activists and paramedics are reporting that two blasts in rebel-held parts of northern Syria have inflicted casualties.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the fist explosion occurred in the northern town of Azaz wounding six children while the opposition's Syrian Civil Defense said four were wounded including three children.

The observatory and other opposition activists reported another blast in the town of Jinderis saying a bomb went off outside an office of the Turkey-backed Failaq al-Sham rebel group killing three fighters and wounding seven.

Azaz and Jeideris are controlled by Turkey-backed opposition fighters. The two towns were once controlled by Kurdish fighters opposed to Turkey.

Explosions in rebel-held parts of northern Syria are not uncommon and have killed and wounded dozens in recent months.