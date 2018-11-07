EU center-right plots strategy ahead of key election

Finland's former Prime Minister Alexander Stubb attends the EPP congress in Helsinki, Finland, Wednesday Nov. 7, 2018. Over two days in Helsinki, Finland, heavyweights from the European Peopleâ€™s Party _ the group uniting Europeâ€™s center-right parties _ will stake their claim to the EUâ€™s top political posts. The leaders of Germany, Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Ireland and the EUâ€™s main institutions will all attend. (Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva via AP)

HELSINKI (AP) - Center-right leaders and senior politicians from across Europe are gathering to plot their strategy to win the next EU elections, and must decide whether Hungary's stridently nationalist ruling party should remain part of their political family.

Over two days in Finland starting Wednesday, heavyweights from the European People's Party - the group uniting Europe's center-right parties - will stake their claim to the EU's top political posts. The leaders of Germany, Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Ireland and the EU's main institutions will all attend.

The favorite to win EPP endorsement to become the next president of the European Commission is German conservative Manfred Weber. But former Finnish prime minister Alexander Stubb is positioning himself as the fresh, new face of European conservatism and has run a slick social media campaign.