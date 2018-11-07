Officials: Pakistani Christian woman transferred to capital

ISLAMABAD (AP) - Two senior Pakistani officials say a Christian woman acquitted eight years after being sentenced to death for blasphemy is being flown to the capital Islamabad from an undisclosed location in Punjab province for security reasons.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday as they were not authorized to speak to media on the record.

The move comes a week after Pakistan's Supreme Court in a landmark ruling acquitted Bibi and ordered her released, a move that triggered nationwide protests.

Bibi's release was put on hold Friday after authorities held talks with radical Islamists who want her publicly hanged.

Bibi was arrested in 2009 on charges of insulting Islam's prophet and she was sentenced to death in 2010.

___

Tanveer reported from Multan, Pakistan.