Hitler in war, Merkel in peace: A train car for history

COMPIEGNE, France (AP) - Angela Merkel will be the first German chancellor since Adolf Hitler to visit the remains of a train carriage where the armistice ending World War I was signed.

Hitler went in wartime for revenge in 1940, while Merkel plans a pilgrimage in the name of peace in a visit where she will stand by French President Emmanuel Macron.

An unusual journey took carriage 2419D from serving boeuf bourguignon to passengers in Deauville to serving up world peace on Nov. 11, 1918.

The train car, located in a forest in northern France, was used because the official headquarters of Allied commander had been attacked by Germany.

For throngs of French mourners in the post-war years, the dining car became a shrine to peace and catharsis, and was made into a museum.