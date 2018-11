Elaborate preparations in UK to mark Armistice Day centenary

British artist Rob Heard poses for photographs amongst rows of 72,396 shrouded figures which form his piece of commemorative art 'Shrouds of the Somme' to mark the upcoming centenary of the end of World War I, in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Each figure is a human form, individually shaped, shrouded and made to a name of the 72,396 missing British and Commonwealth servicemen who were killed fighting in the Somme area of France between July 1, 2016 and March 20, 1918 who have no known grave and whose names are engraved on the Thiepval Memorial in France. World War I ended on November 11, 1918. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

British artist Rob Heard poses for photographs amongst rows of 72,396 shrouded figures which form his piece of commemorative art 'Shrouds of the Somme' to mark the upcoming centenary of the end of World War I, in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Each figure is a human form, individually shaped, shrouded and made to a name of the 72,396 missing British and Commonwealth servicemen who were killed fighting in the Somme area of France between July 1, 2016 and March 20, 1918 who have no known grave and whose names are engraved on the Thiepval Memorial in France. World War I ended on November 11, 1918. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON (AP) - Elaborate preparations are underway in Britain ahead of ceremonies to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

Armistice Day will be commemorated Sunday in Britain with a solemn ceremony at the Cenotaph in London that will be attended by Queen Elizabeth II and other senior royals.

Special tributes to fallen and injured servicemen will also include a Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey. The field is being filled with small crosses, often topped with photographs of a serviceman who died in the 1914-1918 war.

A separate display at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London will feature 72,396 individually shaped, shrouded figures. Each represents a British and Commonwealth serviceman killed fighting in the Somme area of France.

The ambitious display is the work of British artist Rob Heard.