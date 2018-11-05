Former Nazi SS camp guard, 94, faces trial in Germany

MUENSTER, Germany (AP) - A former SS guard at the Nazis' Stutthof concentration camp is going on trial in Germany on charges of being an accessory to murder.

Johann Rehbogen, 94, is accused of working as a guard in the camp east of Danzig, which today is the Polish city of Gdansk, from June 1942 to about the beginning of September 1944.

Although there is no specific evidence linking him to a specific crime at the camp, prosecutors argue that as a guard he was an accessory to at least hundreds of deaths.

Prosecutors say the former enlisted SS man acknowledges serving at Stutthof, but says he was unaware of the killings. His attorney says he will make a statement during his trial, which opens Tuesday at the Muenster state court.