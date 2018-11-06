French rescuers find body in ruins of collapsed buildings

Firefighters take the help of a sniffer dog to locate possible trapped people in the debris of a collapsed building in Marseille, southern France, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. A building collapsed in the southern city of Marseille on Monday, leaving a giant pile of rubble and beams. There was no immediate word on any casualties. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)

MARSEILLE, France (AP) - French rescue crews who labored through the night say they've found the body of a man in the ruins of two buildings that collapsed in a pile of beams and rubble in the southern city of Marseille.

The discovery was confirmed Tuesday morning by the city's fire brigade on its Twitter feed .

Authorities fear other people may also be trapped in the ruins.

The two buildings, one vacant and the other housing apartments, collapsed Monday morning. Fire crews working with sniffer dogs later brought down the remains of a third building they feared could topple over on them.