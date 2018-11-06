Turkey: Joint US-Kurdish patrols in Syria are 'unacceptable'

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he takes the stand to deliver a speech to MPs of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says joint patrols by U.S. forces and a Kurdish-led militia in northern Syria are "unacceptable."

The U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State group and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces conducted two joint patrols last week after Turkish artillery shelled Kurdish positions in northeastern Syria.

Turkey considers the Kurdish militia that forms the backbone of the SDF an extension of the Kurdish insurgency within Turkey. U.S. support for the Kurdish-led forces, who retook large areas from IS, has raised tensions between the two NATO allies.

Speaking to reporters in parliament on Tuesday, Erdogan said: "Not only can we not accept (the joint patrols), such a development will cause serious problems at the border."