Police: Gunmen kill police officer, 2 others in Pakistan

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) - Pakistani police say gunmen opened fire from a car and killed a police officer, as well as his guard and his driver in the country's eastern Punjab province.

Senior officer Jahanzeb Nazir Khan says Monday's attack targeted police inspector Zahid Mahmood who was riding in his official car on a highway near the town of Mureedke, on his way to work in the provincial capital, Lahore.

The gunmen fled the scene. Khan says the inspector's guard and driver died at the scene while Mahmood died shortly afterward at a nearby hospital.

Khan says a police investigation underway is also taking into account a family feud involving Mahmood.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but Islamic militants have claimed such attacks on members of the police in the past.