news

New Taiwan performing arts center billed as largest in world

20181105_ap_f7136c72765f4f76bf6343e3293f4291-e015cb05ee8740c8b4d138ffbc73244f
In this undated handout photo provided Nov. 5, 2018, by the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts, the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts designed by Dutch architect Francine Houben is seen in Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan. A sprawling complex of four theaters billed as the biggest performing arts center in the world has opened in southern Taiwan. (National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts via AP)

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) - A sprawling complex of four theaters billed as the biggest performing arts center in the world has opened in southern Taiwan.

In this undated handout photo provided Nov. 5, 2018, by the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts, the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts designed by Dutch architect Francine Houben is seen in Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan. A sprawling complex of four theaters billed as the biggest performing arts center in the world has opened in southern Taiwan. (National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts via AP)
Slideshow icon Slideshow

New Taiwan performing arts center billed as largest in world

The National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts houses a concert hall, a play house, an opera house and a recital hall on 3.3 hectares (8.2 acres) under a single roof. It opened last month.

The center was built over eight years at a cost of NT$10.7 billion ($350 million) on the site of a former military barracks in the port city of Kaohsiung. The concert hall has the biggest pipe organ in Asia with 9,085 pipes.

The design by Dutch architect Francine Houben reflects the city's tropical location and maritime links. It includes features of a cargo ship and an undulating roof inspired by banyan trees.

Published: