Turkish envoy calls US sanctions on Iran unwise, dangerous

TOKYO (AP) - Turkey's top diplomat has criticized the U.S. resumption of sanctions on Iran as unilateral, not wise and dangerous, calling for a dialogue and engagement instead.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, in Tokyo for talks with Japanese leaders, told reporters Tuesday that Turkey opposes sanctions because they don't achieve results.

He said cornering Iran is not wise, isolating Iran is dangerous and punishing the Iranians is unfair.

President Donald Trump's administration's resumption of sanctions on Iran took effect Monday, though eight major importers of Iranian oil, including Turkey and Japan, are spared temporarily from immediate penalties.

Cavusoglu also urged Saudi Arabia to fully cooperate in the investigation of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul last month, demanding the country locate his missing body and hand over suspected collaborators.