Former Malaysian state chief detained, faces graft charges

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) - Malaysia's anti-graft agency said Monday that the former leader of a timber-rich eastern state has been arrested and will face corruption charges amid a widening crackdown on abuse by officials.

The agency said Musa Aman, the former chief minister of Sabah state on Borneo island, was detained at its office and would be brought to court later Monday to face several corruption charges. It didn't give details.

Local media reported the charges against Musa, 67, involved timber concessions.

A lawyer for Musa could not immediately be reached for comment.

Musa was Sabah's chief minister since 2003 until the ouster of scandal-tainted Prime Minister Najib Razak's government in May's general elections. He is the latest high-ranking official to be prosecuted.

Najib, his wife, his former deputy and two other ex-senior officials have been so far been charged with corruption and the government has warned that more may be hauled to court.

Najib has accused the new government of seeking political vengeance.