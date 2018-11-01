Thousands protest burning of Islamic flag in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) - Thousands of conservative Muslims are protesting in the Indonesian capital after a flag linked to a banned Islamic organization was burned by members of a rival group.

Waving black flags bearing the Islamic declaration of faith, several thousand demonstrators, many wearing white Islamic robes, filled a major thoroughfare in Jakarta after Friday prayers.

Video last month of members of a mainstream Muslim organization's militia burning the Hizbut Tahrir flag has sparked allegations of blasphemy because the flag is emblazoned with the Islamic declaration of faith.

Hizbut Tahrir, which seeks a global caliphate, has been banned by the Indonesian government.

Indonesia's moderate reputation was undermined last year when Jakarta's minority Christian governor was imprisoned for blasphemy following street protests against him that drew hundreds of thousands.