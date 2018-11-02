Catalan separatists indicted for rebellion as trial nears

MADRID (AP) - Spanish prosecutors are requesting that former Catalan Vice President Oriol Junqueras be imprisoned for 25 years for rebellion and misappropriation of public funds, the highest prison term being sought for separatist leaders who pushed for Catalan independence last year.

The formal indictment of 18 politicians and activists issued Friday by Spain's public prosecutor's office accuses Junqueras of being the main promoter of an illegal Catalan independence referendum.

The banned vote in the northeastern Catalonia region caused Spain's gravest political crisis in four decades of democracy.

A Spanish Supreme Court probe into the turbulent events was wrapped up last month and the trial is expected to begin in early 2019.

Seven politicians, including Junqueras, and two civil society activists are already in pre-trial custody in Catalan prisons.