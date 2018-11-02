news

Royal sweets: Diana and sons feature in cake competition

A life-size cake depicting Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on display during Cake International, The Sugarcraft, Cake Decorating and Baking Show, at the NEC in Birmingham, England, Friday Nov. 2, 2018. The show runs until Nov. 4. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)
LONDON (AP) - There seems to be a bit of a royal obsession on display at the Cake International exhibition taking place in Birmingham in central England.

There was an oversize cake depicting the late Princess Diana with her two sons Prince William and Prince Harry. There's even a life-size cake of a grown-up Prince Harry with his wife Meghan the duchess of Sussex.

The eye-catching cakes feature in a three-day cake decorating and baking show that includes a number of prizes in various competitions.

