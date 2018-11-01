Court bans transfer of Dutch Ryanair pilots

AMSTERDAM (AP) - A court in the Netherlands has banned Ryanair from transferring 16 pilots overseas following the closure of its base in Eindhoven, saying the move appeared to be a reprisal by the budget carrier for strikes by Dutch employees.

The court in Den Bosch ruled Thursday that although the pilots' contracts are based on labor laws in Ryanair's home country of Ireland, the carrier cannot ignore Dutch regulations.

In a statement, the court says that choosing Irish labor law "does not mean that an employer can deprive employees of the protection offered by Dutch law."

Ryanair had argued that closing its operations at Eindhoven Airport was a commercial decision, but the court says it appears to be "a sanction for earlier strikes."

Ryanair did not immediately respond to a request for comment.