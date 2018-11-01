Greek police investigate killing of Greek-Australian man

ATHENS, Greece (AP) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a 46-year-old Greek-Australian man gunned down in a seaside suburb of Athens.

An autopsy on the body of John Macris was to be carried out Thursday. Police were investigating whether his death was related to a settling of accounts over potential involvement in the drugs trade. Authorities say he had had run-ins with the police both in Australia and in Greece in the past.

Macris, who was married to a model who appeared on a Greek reality TV show, was attacked as he left his home in Voula in his car Wednesday evening. He apparently emerged from his car to take cover but was shot four times and died at the scene. Police were seeking potential camera footage for clues into the killing.