Bus crash in Turkey kills 2, wounds 31 including soldiers

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) - Turkey's state-run news agency says a passenger bus has crashed into the back of a truck on a highway in northern Turkey, killing two people and wounding 31 others - including several soldiers travelling to join their army units.

Anadolu Agency says the accident occurred Thursday near the town of Tosya, in the Black Sea coastal province of Kastamanu.

The bus driver and his assistant were killed at the scene.

The private DHA news agency said the bus was traveling from Istanbul to the city of Samsun. None of the injured passengers was in serious condition.

The cause of the accident, which temporarily shut down the highway, was under investigation.