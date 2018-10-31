Come see forests and peaks, but clean up, New Zealand says

In this Oct. 6, 2018 photo a tourist stands on a rock as he looks over Lake Tekapo and the Southern Alps in New Zealand. With concern rising about the impact of tourism on the environment, New Zealand on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, launched a new campaign to try to get visitors to dispose of their litter in bins and otherwise take care of the country. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

In this Oct. 6, 2018 photo a tourist stands on a rock as he looks over Lake Tekapo and the Southern Alps in New Zealand. With concern rising about the impact of tourism on the environment, New Zealand on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, launched a new campaign to try to get visitors to dispose of their litter in bins and otherwise take care of the country. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) - Tourists flock to New Zealand to see its mossy forests, bubbling mud pools and imperious mountains. But with the garbage they leave behind threatening to ruin the experience for everyone, the country on Thursday launched a new campaign to get visitors to toss their litter in bins and otherwise take care of their surroundings.

Tourists flying on national carrier Air New Zealand will see a 2-minute video showcasing some of the country's stunning scenery and telling them that everybody traveling to the country should look after it.

The campaign centers on a new concept, the "Tiaki Promise." Tiaki is an indigenous Maori word meaning to protect or care for. Tourism industry and government groups are also promoting the campaign.

"New Zealand is our home. It is precious. Everyone who lives and travels here has a responsibility to look after it," a voiceover says on the video, adding that "While traveling in New Zealand, follow the Tiaki Promise."

Tourism has boomed in recent years and in 2016 overtook the dairy industry as New Zealand's largest source of foreign income.

Over the past year, about 3.8 million tourists visited the nation, which has a resident population of just under 5 million. The largest numbers of tourists came from Australia, China and the United States.

Stephen England-Hall, the chief executive of Tourism New Zealand, said that without specific guidance, tourists often default to doing what they do back home.

"In some parts of world it's common to litter, and people are paid to pick up the litter," he said. "If we don't say 'don't litter,' people will. And in the peak season, it can be a problem."

Some New Zealanders are becoming resentful at the increasing popularity of so-called "freedom camping." That's when tourists pitch a tent or stay in a motorhome outside of a designated camping area in order to save money. A lack of toilets and trash bins mean they often leave a mess behind.

England-Hall said the new campaign is not specifically directed at freedom campers but is sending a broader message. He said he hopes tourists will search information about the Tiaki Promise online or be informed at places like rental car agencies.

The Tiaki Promise also covers things like being respectful to Maori culture, preparing properly for hiking and other outdoor activities, and reminding tourists to drive on the left side of the road.