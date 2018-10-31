Indonesia search recovers crashed jet's flight recorder

An Indonesian soldiers walk past debris retrieved from the waters where Lion Air flight JT 610 is believed to have crashed at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. A massive search effort has identified the possible seabed location of the crashed Lion Air jet, Indonesia's military chief said Wednesday, as experts carried out the grim task of identifying dozens of body parts recovered from a 15-nautical-mile-wide search area. (AP Photo/Fauzy Chaniago)

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) - Navy divers interviewed on Indonesian television say they've recovered the crashed Lion Air jet's flight recorder from the sea floor.

TV stations on Thursday showed images of the device which was transferred from an inflatable vessel to a ship in a large white container.

Two navy divers described finding the device and bringing it to the surface. One said the fuselage of the plane was also seen.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane crashed Monday just minutes after takeoff from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board.