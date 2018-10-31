Prince Charles in Gambia for first leg of Africa trip

BANJUL, Gambia (AP) - Britain's Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have arrived in Gambia for a three-day visit.

President Adama Barrow and first lady Fatoumata Barrow greeted the royal couple on Wednesday along with Gambians who came out in throngs for their arrival.

In February, Gambia was accepted back into the Commonwealth of Nations made up mostly of countries that were once British colonies. Former leader Yahya Jammeh withdrew in 2003, accusing the organization of being a "neo-colonial institution."

The British High Commission in Gambia said the visit would celebrate the U.K.'s "dynamic, forward-looking partnership with the Commonwealth nations on a range of shared priorities."

Charles and Camilla are scheduled to meet with Barrow on Thursday.