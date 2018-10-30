Rebels kill TV cameraman, 2 policemen in central India

PATNA, India (AP) - Maoist rebels killed a cameraman working for a state-run television channel and two policemen in an ambush Tuesday in an insurgency-hit state in central India.

Police officer P. Sunder Raj said two other officers were wounded in the attack in Dantewada district, a Maoist stronghold, in Chhattisgarh state.

D.M. Awasthi, the top police officer for anti-insurgency operations, said the cameraman for Doordarshan TV was visiting the area ahead of upcoming state elections, and was riding on the back of a motorbike driven by a police officer who was targeted in the attack along with other police.

On Saturday, rebels killed four paramilitary soldiers in a bomb blast in the state.

The Maoist rebels, inspired by Chinese revolutionary leader Mao Zedong, have been fighting the Indian government for more than four decades, demanding land and jobs for tenant farmers, the poor and indigenous communities.

The government has called the rebels India's biggest internal security threat.

With thousands of fighters, the rebels control vast swaths of territory spread over several Indian states.

The rebels, also known as Naxalites, have ambushed police, destroyed government offices and abducted officials. They also have blown up train tracks, attacked prisons to free their comrades and stolen weapons from police and paramilitary warehouses.