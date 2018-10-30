Mexico: Veracruz ex-police get 60 years for disappearance

VERACRUZ, Mexico (AP) - Nine former police officers in Mexico's Gulf coast state of Veracruz have been sentenced to 60 years in prison for forced disappearance.

Among them is a high-ranking official formerly with the Public Security Department in the state, where many people have gone missing over the years.

The case involves the illegal detention and disappearance of a man in June 2014 in the town of Chinameca. Prosecutors say he was also "presumably tortured."

The man was taken to a police base, then a police academy, then handed over to a special police unit known as "The Faithful."

The unit is alleged to have carried out illegal detentions and disappearances of people during the administration of then Gov. Javier Duarte.

Duarte is currently in prison facing organized crime and corruption charges.