Africa not creating enough jobs for booming youth population

JOHANNESBURG (AP) - A new report says African nations are failing to create enough jobs for a booming young population even as some countries have seen strong economic growth.

The latest Ibrahim Index of African Governance sounds a warning for a continent where the sub-Saharan population is projected to double by 2050.

The report released Monday says Africa's overall GDP has risen nearly 40 percent over the past decade but the continent's average score for sustainable economic opportunity has increased just a fraction of 1 percent.

Africa is seeing the rise of young opposition leaders in countries like Uganda, Zimbabwe and Cameroon who are impatient with some of the world's oldest or longest-serving heads of state.

Experts warn of turbulence ahead as about 60 percent of Africa's population is under age 25.