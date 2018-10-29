Mexico referendum nixes partly built $13 billion airport

People vote on whether to continue with the $13 billion airport to replace the current Benito Juarez International Airport, in Mexico City, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. The future of Mexico City's new airport, already about a third completed, comes down to a public vote this week in a political high-wire act by the country's president-elect that could shut down Mexico's largest infrastructure project in recent memory. Lopez Obrador promised to let the people decide the fate of the airport. (AP Photo/Christian Palma)

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Voters in Mexico have rejected completion of partly built new airport for Mexico City, opposing it by a 70 to 29 percent margin.

It's unclear if the unofficial referendum backed by Mexico's president-elect will effectively end the $13 billion project, which is already about one-third built.

The organizers of the referendum reported late Sunday that just over 1 million people participated in the referendum. That's about one out of every 90 registered Mexican voters.

President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had pledged during his campaign to cancel the project, claiming it was marred by overspending and corruption.

He instead has favored converting a military air base about 28 miles (45 kilometers) away. Lopez Obrador has since softened his stance, and could buck the referendum.