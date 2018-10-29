Mother of Gaza teen killed in airstrike denies militant ties

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) - The mother of a Gaza teen killed in an Israeli airstrike the previous day is denying that her son had any links to militants.

Three teens were killed in Sunday's strike. The Israeli military said they had attempted to damage the border fence and "were apparently involved in placing an improvised explosive device" near it.

But on Monday, Aisha Abu Daher said her 14-year-old son Abdel-Hamid had "nothing to do with resistance."

Palestinian paramedics say the three bodies were found 200 meters (yards) from the fence.

The Gaza-Israel border area has been volatile for months as the enclave's Hamas rulers organize weekly protests there against a decade-long Israeli-Egyptian blockade.

More than 160 Palestinians were killed in the protests since March. A Palestinian sniper killed an Israeli soldier in July.