New Zealanders turn out to see royals despite rain and wind

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet members of the public during a walkabout at the Viaduct in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day 15 of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) - Rain, wind and an earthquake elsewhere in the country didn't seem to dampen the enthusiasm of New Zealanders who turned out to see Prince Harry and wife Meghan on the penultimate day of their South Pacific tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met people in Auckland during a walkabout Tuesday after earlier participating in a gumboot-tossing competition and visiting a charity that supports children who have a parent in prison.

The couple finishes their 16-day tour on Wednesday. They arrived in New Zealand on Sunday after earlier visiting Australia, Fiji and Tonga.

Prince Harry is scheduled to give a speech Tuesday night during a reception at the Auckland War Memorial Museum.

New Zealand Post has marked the couple's visit with a special issue of commemorative stamps.