IS gunmen kill 40 US-backed fighters in eastern Syria

BEIRUT (AP) - Member of the Islamic State group killed at least 40 U.S.-backed Syrian fighters, captured several alive and regained areas they lost earlier this month in eastern Syria near the border with Iraq in some of the most intense fighting in weeks, a war monitor and an agency linked to IS said Saturday.

Members of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have been on the offensive since early September under the cover of airstrikes by the U.S.-led coalition to capture the last pocket held by IS in Syria.

Friday's fighting that lasted until the early hours of Saturday began when IS, taking advantage of a sandstorm, launched a counteroffensive against SDF positions east of the Euphrates river in the eastern province of Deir el-Zour that borders Iraq, activists said.

Rami Abdurrahman who heads the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that since Friday IS killed more than 60 SDF fighters, wounded others and captured at least 20. It added that some 100 SDF fighters have fled the battlefield against the extremists who carried out suicide car bomb attacks.

The Observatory and the Deir Ezzor 24 activist collective said SDF fighters captured the village of Sousa that they lost control of earl this week.

The IS-linked Aamaq news agency said that more than 40 SDF fighters were killed and posted a video of six gunmen captured alive.

An SDF official did not immediately respond to inquiries sent by The Associated Press.

The Observatory said that the fighting continued until early Saturday and that IS gunmen attacked SDF positions on the eastern banks of the Euphrates river in east Syria.

The last pocket held by IS in Syria is home to thousands of civilians caught in the crossfire with nowhere else to go.

Last week, U.N. humanitarian official, Jan Egeland said in Geneva that some 15,000-people including IS fighters and their families live in the area.

"A lot of civilians there are being attacked from all sides," Egeland said.

___

Youssef reported from Cairo.