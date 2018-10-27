Tens of thousands gather in Taiwan for gay pride parade

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) - Tens of thousands of people have gathered in Taiwan's capital for the city's annual gay pride parade ahead of referendums next month that will determine whether same-sex marriages will be recognized on the island.

In a first for Asia, Taiwan's Constitutional Court ruled in favor of same-sex marriage in May 2017, punctuating a yearslong campaign by advocates for gay rights in one of the continent's most liberal democracies.

But little progress has been made toward implementing the court's ruling. Meanwhile, gay rights and anti-gay rights campaigners have organized referendums that will take place alongside Nov. 24 local elections.

Organizers estimated that 130,000 people took part in Saturday's parade in Taipei, the biggest annual gay pride march in Asia.