Paraguay contestant wins, then swoons at beauty pageant

BANGKOK (AP) - A Paraguayan pageant winner has swooned on stage after admitting the anticipation just before the announcement was unbearable.

Miss Grand International 2018 Clara Sosa fell while the first runner-up Miss India Meenakshi Chaudhary tried to help. Sosa soon recovered and had a teary smile as she was crowned.

In this Oct. 25, 2018, photo released by Miss Grand International Co., Ltd., new Miss Grand International Paraguay's Clara Sosa holds trophy after winning Miss Grand International 2018 in Yangon, Myanmar. (Miss Grand International Co., Ltd via AP)

The pageant was broadcast live on Facebook late Thursday from Yangon, Myanmar.

In an interview before the winner was announced Sosa said breathlessly she might need a doctor because she felt like she was having a heart attack.