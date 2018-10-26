Palestinians: Israeli fire kills 2 at Gaza protests

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) - Gaza's Health Ministry says two Palestinian youths have been killed by Israeli fire, the first after two prior weekly protests saw no fatalities.

The ministry said they were participating in protests Friday along the perimeter fence separating the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip from Israel.

Thousands of Palestinians gathered along the fence, burning tires and throwing rocks and firebombs at Israeli troops who respond with tear gas and occasional live fire.

The militant Hamas group has scaled down the deadly protests over the past two weeks as Egypt intensified its shuttle diplomacy to secure calm.

Hamas wants a full lifting of an Israeli-Egyptian blockade that has beleaguered Gaza since Hamas seized power in 2007.

Since the marches began six months ago, 158 Palestinians and an Israeli soldier have been killed.