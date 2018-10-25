Putin: Russia's new weapons will have no comparison anywhere

MOSCOW (AP) - President Vladimir Putin says Russia will commission new weapons that have no comparisons anywhere in the world.

Speaking at Thursday's meeting with top military officers and law enforcement officials, Putin said "Russia doesn't threaten anyone and has strictly adhered to its obligations in the sphere of international security and arms control."

At the same time, he noted that Russian arsenals will be modernized to ensure protection from any potential threats.

His comments come on the same day that NATO's biggest military maneuvers since the Cold War kicked off in Norway with about 55,000 military personnel.

Putin's statement also follows U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that he intends to opt out of a 1987 nuclear arms control pact due to alleged Russian violations. Putin has denied any breaches and accused Washington of violating the pact.