Spanish police arrest 16 in bust of Dutch-led drug gang

MADRID (AP) - Spanish police say they have seized more than 6.3 metric tons (6.94 tons) of cocaine and broken up a Dutch-led drug-trafficking gang, arresting 16 people.

Police said in a statement Thursday the gang used a company importing fruit from Costa Rica as a cover for their operations. The cocaine was concealed in a banana shipment that arrived at Setubal port in neighboring Portugal and was taken by truck to Spain.

Police say the gang smuggled cocaine into Spain and the Netherlands and recently bought trucking companies to expand their operation.

The statement said U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and Portuguese detectives were involved in the investigation.

Police also seized firearms and 300,000 euros ($342,000) in cash in Wednesday's operation in the southern Spanish city of Malaga.