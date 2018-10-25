Spain: Witness says man took selfie with slain relatives

MADRID (AP) - A witness in the trial of a Brazilian man accused of killing of his aunt, uncle and two young cousins in Spain says the suspect took a selfie with their dismembered bodies he had chopped up and put in plastic bags.

Spanish private news agency Europa Press reported from Patrick Nogueira's trial in Guadalajara on Thursday that the witness testified he saw the photos on Nogueira's cellphone.

Nogueira, who was 19 at the time of the 2016 slayings, has acknowledged killing his relatives, but argues he is mentally disturbed and has a distorted sense of reality.

Prosecutors allege he is a psychopath who planned the slayings.

The gruesome case has captured wide attention in Spain. The aunt and uncle's children were 1 and 4-years-old.