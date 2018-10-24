news

Officials confirm ruling conservatives' defeat in Warsaw

WARSAW, Poland (AP) - Poland's electoral officials say a pro-European Union opposition party has defeated the ruling conservatives in local elections in Warsaw.

Sunday's nationwide elections were a popularity test for the conservatives, whose policies have drawn street protests and prompted clashes with EU leaders.

The State Electoral Commission said Wednesday that in Warsaw, the opposition Civic Platform's Rafal Trzaskowski obtained almost 57 percent of votes, defeating the ruling party's candidate and winning the capital city's presidency in the first round. Nov. 4 runoffs are expected in other big cities such as Krakow and Gdansk.

The Civic Platform also maintained control in the Warsaw province assembly.

Votes were still being counted in Krakow and full official results are expected later Wednesday.

