Iraq lawmakers confirm new government, key posts left empty

Prime Minister-designate Adel Abdul-Mahdi, center, arrives to the parliament building, in the heavily guarded Green Zone, in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Iraq's parliament is convening to vote on Prime Minister-designate Adel Abdul-Mahdi's ministry appointments, and the parliament must confirm the appointments for the government to be sworn in. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

BAGHDAD (AP) - Iraq's parliament has confirmed Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi's new government while leaving key Cabinet posts unfilled.

The legislature voted in the early hours Thursday to confirm 14 of Abdul-Mahdi's 22 Cabinet nominees, giving him the ministers he needs to convene his government.

But the body failed to vote on key appointments, including on ministers of defense, justice and interior. Those portfolios will be held by the prime minister until a later date.

Abdul-Mahdi and the 14 confirmed ministers were sworn in immediately after the vote.

Abdul-Mahdi is a former vice president who has previously served as ministers of oil and finance. He was named to the prime minister's his post Oct. 3 and he had 30 days to form a new government or lose his appointment.