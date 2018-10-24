Migrants clash with Bosnia police at Croatia border crossing

A migrant girl reacts after her mother collapses after being sprayed with tear gas as migrants clashed with Croatian police near the border with Croatia, in Maljevac, Bosnia, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Bosnian police blocked hundreds of migrants from crossing into European Union member Croatia on Tuesday, reflecting tensions as the war-ravaged country struggles with the influx. (AP Photo/Amel Emric)

VELIKA KLADUSA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) - Several dozen migrants have clashed with Bosnian police while trying to cross the border into neighboring Croatia, a member of the European Union.

Shouting "Open borders!" the migrants surged through a police cordon Wednesday before being stopped by another outside the Maljevac border crossing. Skirmishes continued as migrants blocked the crossing.

Police also banned some 100 migrants from getting off a train that arrived to the area early Wednesday and turned back buses with migrants to curb any new arrivals.

Thousands of migrants have been staying in northwestern Bosnia while trying to cross to Croatia and proceed toward other EU countries. War-ravaged Bosnia has struggled with the influx.

Migrants have walked to the Croatian border to draw attention to the borders remaining closed for people fleeing war and poverty.