Pakistanis from government homes clash with Karachi police

ISLAMABAD (AP) - Pakistanis who have been living for decades in housing provided for government employees in Karachi have clashed with police to protest the Supreme Court's eviction orders against them.

The residents threw stones and the police used their batons Wednesday, leaving at least 12 injured on both sides.

Officer Shamael Riaz says police tried to remove the protesters' barricades and also used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd but later pulled back under orders.

He says over a dozen protesters were arrested for obstructing police efforts to carry out the eviction orders.

The housing, in an area called Pakistan Quarters, is different from state-sponsored homes for the poor. Once a government employee retires or leaves the job, he or she has six months to vacate the home.