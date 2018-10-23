Hungary's Orban says EU elections are decisive for migration

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban waves to the audience after delivering his address on the national holiday marking the 62nd anniversary of the outbreak of the Hungarian revolution and war of independence against communist rule and the Soviet Union in 1956 at the House of Terror in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. (Tamas Kovacs/MTI via AP)

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) - Hungary's prime minister has repeated his claims that the leadership of the European Union wants to create a "European empire" which would subjugate the continent's nation-states.

Viktor Orban, speaking Tuesday during commemorations of a brief 1956 anti-Soviet revolution, called on voters to reject globalism and support "the culture of patriotism" in the 2019 European Parliament elections.

Orban said that if immigration continues, "autochthonous Europeans" would become a minority and "terror will become part of life in large cities."

Since 2015, Orban has made increasingly strict anti-immigration policies his principal political focus, which helped his Fidesz party win a third consecutive two-thirds majority in April's elections.

Opposition parties, at their own commemorative event, called on Hungary to join the European Public Prosecutor's Office to better fight official corruption.